Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082934627
Beautiful blue sky and mirrored reflections in lake with mountains catching golden morning light. Buttermere, Lake District, UK. British scenic views. Travel and holiday destinations.
Buttermere, Cockermouth CA13, UK
D
By Daniel_Kay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventureawesomebackgroundbeautifulblue skybritainbuttermerecolourfulcountrysidecumbriadaydramaticenglandfellsgolden lighthaystacksholidaysidylliclakelake districtlake district englandlake reflectionslakelandlandscapemajesticmorningmountainsnational parknatureoutdoorpanoramicpeaceful naturepicturepine treesrelaxing sceneryruralsceneryscenicsightseeingsunrise landscapetravelukunspoiltvalleyvibrantviewwaterwild
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist