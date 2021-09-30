Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085916519
Beautiful blooming pink, yellow, peach roses flowers with green leaves growing in a summer garden. Natural banner, gardening, summertime. Textured flower close up.
T
By Tanya49
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybackgroundbannerbeautifulbirthdaybloombloomingblossombrightbudcardcelebrationcloseupcolorfuldecorationdesigndrop drops of waterfloralflowerflower bedflower rosefreshgardengardeninggreetinggrowingholidaylove backgroundnaturalnatureoutdoorpeachpetalpinkplantromanceromanticrosaroserose gardenspringspringtimesummertexturevalentines day backgroundvibrantvividwater dropsweddingyellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist