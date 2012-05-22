Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful blooming Canna lilies. This plant usually grows in forests and mountains. sometimes it becomes an ornamental plant in city parks, because it has dazzling flowers.
Formats
6016 × 4000 pixels • 20.1 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG