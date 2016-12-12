Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful blonde woman warms her hands in the cold on the street in the park, breathes in the palm of her hand and looks away with a serious face on a background of snowy city.
Cute blonde teenager in autumn park. Young girl standing on forest background.
The piercing gaze of the red-haired beast.
Asian woman suffering from toothache problem hand holding and painful
Young girl portrait with winter coat
Surprised young woman with hands over her mouth outdoor
Beautiful girl with long hair posing in an urban context
A runny nose in a young woman

See more

1019371360

See more

1019371360

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124306536

Item ID: 2124306536

Beautiful blonde woman warms her hands in the cold on the street in the park, breathes in the palm of her hand and looks away with a serious face on a background of snowy city.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5839 × 3885 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo