Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099252803
Beautiful blonde in mask and red knitted hat with scarf looks at laundry basket in shopping center. New normal concept.Concept of shopping for home. Protection medical mask. New Year's shopping.
t
By tativophotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
basketbusinessbuyingchoosingchristmascity lifecity storecleaningcold temperatureconsumerismcovid-19customerdepartment storedomestic lifeemptyessential servicesfemalesholidayhygieneindoorsknit hatlaundry basketlifestylelookingmarket - retail spacemaskmerchandisenew normalnew normal - conceptnew yearpandemicportraitpreparationpreventionprotective face maskredreopeningretailretail placesafetyscarfshoppingsocial distancingstoretraditionwhite colorwhite peoplewinterwomen
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist