Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086195594
A beautiful blonde girl in a pink warm clothes and a gray hat throws snow in a winter forest next to a Christmas tree, copy space
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
A
By Alleksa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeattractivebackgroundbeautifulchristmasclothingcoatcoldcold temperatureemotionfacefamilyfemaleforestfrostfunhairhandhappinessholidaylaughinglovenaturenew yearoutdooroutsideparkpinkplayfulplayingportraitpositiveprettyseasonsmilesmilingsnowsnowflakethrowingtreetripvacationwalkweatherwhitewinterwomanyoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist