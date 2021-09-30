Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101737895
Beautiful black African woman sitting on floor in lounge, work call meeting on phone, using laptop at home wearing traditional head scarf
Cape Town, South Africa
J
By Jono Erasmus
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanattractivebeautifulblackbusinesscallclothescomfortcomfortablecomputerconfidencecopy spacecouchdigital devicedocumente learningentrepreneurethnicityfreelancefreelancerhomelaptoplivinglookingloungemeetingmillennialmodernonlinepaperworkphonepositiveprettyserioussittingsmartphonesofastudystyletraditionalwomanworkyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist