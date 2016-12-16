Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A beautiful baby girl 2 years old in a silver crown and a shiny dress is sitting on a chair on a gray background.
Cute baby girl
Little girl in a black and white dress looks into the camera and smiling
Happy face funny child girl in a blue dress. Portrait of adorable smiling little cute girl child with bow on her head isolated on gray background with copy space.
The little blonde girl with blue eyes.
Little girl is Sits with coughing eyes
Cute little girl using smartphone on gray background with copy space. Childhood and technology concept. Portrait of little happy girl using cell phone
bright portrait of adorable baby

See more

520012048

See more

520012048

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124467345

Item ID: 2124467345

A beautiful baby girl 2 years old in a silver crown and a shiny dress is sitting on a chair on a gray background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evtushkova Olga

Evtushkova Olga