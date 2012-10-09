Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful baby boy with child hat posing photographer for color photo, cadre consisting of baby boy in child hat, caucasian expression face, healthy baby boy in child soft hat relaxing for good shot
Beautiful baby boy with child hat posing photographer for color photo. Cadre consisting of baby boy in child hat, caucasian expression face. Healthy baby boy in child soft hat relaxing for good shot.
Summer portrait of a little girl in a straw hat
Cooking, food, study. Small girl in chef hat on colorful background
Confused boy portrait outdoors, monochrome
pensive portrait of toddler girl in summer time
Portrait of an angry girl
The boy sits and draws

See more

1361412662

See more

1361412662

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135706621

Item ID: 2135706621

Beautiful baby boy with child hat posing photographer for color photo, cadre consisting of baby boy in child hat, caucasian expression face, healthy baby boy in child soft hat relaxing for good shot

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2296 × 2294 pixels • 7.7 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 999 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OLEG525

OLEG525