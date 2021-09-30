Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103076493
Beautiful autumn park scene. Stunning trees with red, yellow orange leaves. Benches next to the road in the middle. Some leaves are on the ground. Foggy, rainy day. Lots of mist and haze.
Burnaby, BC, Canada
r
By remjud
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbeautifulbeautiful naturebeautybeauty in naturebenchbrightcalmcalmnesscolorfulcolorscountrycountrysidedayfallfogfoliagefreshgreyhazelandscapelandscape photographyleafleavesmistnaturalnaturenature photographyno peoplenobodyorangeoutdoorsoutsideparkpeacefulplantquietrainredroadruralscenesceneryscenicseasonsidewalktreetree branchvibrantwood
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist