Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful attractive idol of lord Rama on the inner wall of Rani ki vav in the town of Patan of the Gujarat state in india. World heritage site.
Edit
Lord Ram Statue at Rani Ki Vav (The Queens Stepwell) A World Heritage site Build in 11th Century at Patan, Gujarat, India
Beautiful molding art in Mingmuang temple, Thailand.
Beautiful sculpture of Parashurama, a Avatar of Lord Vishnu at Rani Ki Vav, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Patan, Gujarat, India.
Khmer sandstone sculpture. The old woman sand stone. the old woman on sandstone wall.
Beautiful molding art in Mingmuang temple, Thailand.
Beautiful molding art in Mingmuang temple, Thailand.
Sandstone ancient sculptures of Hindu God and Goddess carved in the walls of Kanchi Kailasanathar temple in Kanchipuram, Tamilnadu, India

See more

1833785800

See more

1833785800

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136572565

Item ID: 2136572565

Beautiful attractive idol of lord Rama on the inner wall of Rani ki vav in the town of Patan of the Gujarat state in india. World heritage site.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SANJAY SATPAL

SANJAY SATPAL