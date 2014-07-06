Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful Asian young woman looking at information on a laptop, concept image of Asian business woman working smart, modern female executive, startup business woman, business leader woman.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6155 × 4103 pixels • 20.5 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG