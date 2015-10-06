Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A beautiful Asian woman who owns a clothing brand, she is designing clothes on a laptop, she designs all of her own brands and sells them online and has a storefront. Clothing design ideas.
Face of beautiful woman on the background of business people
Creative female
young beautiful businesswoman works in her laptop and holds bank card while sitting in the cafe during lunch break, multitasking concept
Blond woman talking per mobile phone near window
Excited entrepreneur celebrating good news on laptop stting on a desk in the office
Two beautiful and stylish girls are sitting on a summer terrace cafe and working with a laptop
Smiling woman with cup of coffee and newspaper in the kitchen

See more

221529442

See more

221529442

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132042563

Item ID: 2132042563

A beautiful Asian woman who owns a clothing brand, she is designing clothes on a laptop, she designs all of her own brands and sells them online and has a storefront. Clothing design ideas.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6039 × 4026 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pickadook

Pickadook