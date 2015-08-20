Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful Asian woman is a businesswoman who leads a new generation of startups, a woman who runs and manages a business plan to build confidence and stability in business, woman-led business concept.
Young pretty brunette woman doctor in a white coat holding a phone in hand and smiling. Look in down to the phone.
Modern business woman in the office working at computer
Beautiful Woman Going To Work With Coffee Walking Near Office Building. Portrait Of Successful Business Woman Holding Cup Of Hot Drink.
Young woman on street drinking coffee to go while listening music
Business woman at the office ready to work
A young, beautiful asian business woman at office building
Portrait of self confidence business woman with coffee to go next to the office

See more

701107555

See more

701107555

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132042215

Item ID: 2132042215

Beautiful Asian woman is a businesswoman who leads a new generation of startups, a woman who runs and manages a business plan to build confidence and stability in business, woman-led business concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6142 × 4095 pixels • 20.5 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pickadook

Pickadook