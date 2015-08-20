Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful Asian woman is a businesswoman who leads a new generation of startups, a woman who runs and manages a business plan to build confidence and stability in business, woman-led business concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6142 × 4095 pixels • 20.5 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG