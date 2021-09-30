Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098702651
Beautiful Asian woman in batik dress and hijab hold a lot of shopping bag isolated on red background - shopping, announce, sale, business and lifestyle concept
Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingasianattentionattractivebagsbatikbeautifulbroadcastingbusinessbuyingcommunicationconceptcopy spacecustomerdiscountexcitedexpressionfashiongorgeoushappyhead scarfhijabkebayalifestylemalaysiamallmessagemuslimpeopleportraitprettypurchasingrebateretailsaleshopshopaholicshoppershoutshowingsmilesoundspeakspeechspendingstyletraditionalwhitewomanyear end sale
Categories: Business/Finance, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist