Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful Asian girl in "baju kurung" dress and hijab hold a lot of shopping bag isolated on beige background - shopping, announce, sale, business and lifestyle concept
Portrait of happy young woman with credit card and shopping bags on color background, space for text. Spending money
Shopping woman holding shopping bags above her head smiling during sale shopping. Cheerful young female shopper over yellow background with copyspace
The women who is so happy cause she is doing shopping
happiness, consumerism, sale and people concept - smiling young woman with shopping bags
asian shopping woman holding bags. asian shopping happy
Blonde woman with ponytails, dressed in white t-shirt and jeans posing against a pink background with packages. Close-up. Sincere emotions, shopping.
Beautiful smiling little girl with bags for shopping on a colored background. The concept of children's shopping.

See more

1669765849

See more

1669765849

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137003387

Item ID: 2137003387

Beautiful Asian girl in "baju kurung" dress and hijab hold a lot of shopping bag isolated on beige background - shopping, announce, sale, business and lifestyle concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4802 × 7200 pixels • 16 × 24 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sallehudin Ahmad

Sallehudin Ahmad