Image
Beautiful Asian female employee presenting or showing the business model detail at computer screen to her coworker in the office.
The abstract art design background of Young business worker talking together,have a rest,relax time,at office,with happy feeling,blurry light around
Two young adult colleagues working at the office
Cheerful co-workers are hardly working together. Curious man holding cup of beverage and looking at friend with smile
Woman standing near a window talking on a phone call on her mobile looking outdoors with a smile as her husband works on his laptop in the foreground
Overjoyed young man having fun at kitchen, imitating microphone with whisk, singing favorite song, pretend to be musician singer, dancing while preparing delicious vegetarian dinner alone at home.
Businesswoman making handshake agreement in office. concept cooperation.
Young businesswoman in a meeting with an attractive female colleague discussing information on a laptop in a teamwork concept. Copy space.

1038218011

2133209435

Item ID: 2133209435

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7384 × 4154 pixels • 24.6 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BongkarnGraphic

BongkarnGraphic