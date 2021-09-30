Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084281516
Beautician using laser device to remove an unwanted tattoo from female arm. Concept of erasing tattoos as an expensive procedure in a cosmetology clinic
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
m
By mariakray
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultarmartattractivebeauticianbeautifulbeautybodycarecaucasiancliniccloseupcolorcosmeticcosmetologistcosmetologydermatologistdoctordrawingequipmenterasefemalegirlhandhealthinklasermachinemedicalmedicinemodernpatientpersonpigmentprettyprocedureprofessionalremovalremovesalonskinspasymboltattootechnologytooltreatmentwomanyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist