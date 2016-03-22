Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beat flour and kitchen utensils, a baking dish, a rolling pin with eggs on the table. Baking, cooking concept. Chef making bread and gingerbread cookies. The cook kneads and rolls the dough.
Edit
Plastic spoon, mix of margarine, wheat flour, sugar in transparent bowl, bowls with sugar and flour on wooden table. Top view
Baking ingredients - baker's yeast rising in a bowl with flour, salt and yeast in foil isolated on white.
Homemade tasty lard with onion greaves and pickles, top view
mustard hamburger sauce in glass bowl on wooden background
Cooking dough for vanilla cake on wooden background
ingredients for baking on a wooden background
bread with ears on the wooden table

See more

139741993

See more

139741993

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142443077

Item ID: 2142443077

Beat flour and kitchen utensils, a baking dish, a rolling pin with eggs on the table. Baking, cooking concept. Chef making bread and gingerbread cookies. The cook kneads and rolls the dough.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sokor Space

Sokor Space