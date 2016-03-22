Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beat flour and kitchen utensils, a baking dish, a rolling pin with eggs on the table. Baking, cooking concept. Chef making bread and gingerbread cookies. The cook kneads and rolls the dough.
Formats
4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG