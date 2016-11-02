Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bearded man drinking a shake in spring promenade. Drinks take away and gen z or millennial youth concept. Copy space for advertising
Young businessman crossing the bridge at sunset talking on smartphone. Yuppie outdoors talking on mobile and smiling
Handsome man enjoying in Paris while using cellphone.
Successful matur man on the background of the sea
Little kid looking at the sea from the railing of a cruise. Portrait of cute little boy posing at metal fence.
Stylish tall arabian man model in white shirt, jeans and sunglasses sitting at street of city. Beard attractive arab guy with cup of coffee at park.
young pretty girl sitting on the bench with head turned and inclined down free pose hanging boa back thinking smiling and legs crossed blue skies
Young modern bald woman talking on her cell phone, enjoying a beautiful day outside in an urban city area

See more

1343630447

See more

1343630447

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127360140

Item ID: 2127360140

Bearded man drinking a shake in spring promenade. Drinks take away and gen z or millennial youth concept. Copy space for advertising

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana Chekryzhova

Tatiana Chekryzhova