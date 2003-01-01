Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beans, is a kind of legumes that can be eaten from various cultivars Phaseolus vulgaris. Fruit, seeds, and leaves are used by people as a vegetable. This vegetable is rich in protein content. It is be
Formats
4608 × 3072 pixels • 15.4 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG