Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Beach with red rocks in sea mist. Shot in the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Point Nature Reserve, Table Mountain National Park, near Cape Town, South Africa.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

19189528

Stock Photo ID: 19189528

Beach with red rocks in sea mist. Shot in the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Point Nature Reserve, Table Mountain National Park, near Cape Town, South Africa.

Photo Formats

  • 3379 × 2253 pixels • 11.3 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

PhotoSky

PhotoSky

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.