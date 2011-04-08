Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Arnía beach is located in the natural park of the Dunes of Liencres and Costa Quebrada, between the municipalities of Piélagos and Santa Cruz de Bezana, in the autonomous community of Cantabria, Spain
