Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beach Anse Pompierre, Terre-de-Haut, Iles des Saintes, Les Saintes, Guadeloupe, Lesser Antilles, Caribbean.
View from the Morne Morel hiking trail.
Formats
5437 × 3621 pixels • 18.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG