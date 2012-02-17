Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Be so good they cant ignore you. Cropped shot of a group of unidentifiable businesspeople standing in line while waiting to be interviewed.
Business Team Office Worker Entrepreneur Concept
Business Team Office Worker Entrepreneur Concept
Group of diverse kids students standing in a row holdings hands
Business Team Office Worker Entrepreneur Concept
Collaboration, support and unity concept. Team of coworkers holding hands engaged in corporate team building activity at work. Cropped image of business associates standing together
Group of diverse kids students standing in a row holdings hands
Lower Body People Team Together Concept

See more

369893942

See more

369893942

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129816300

Item ID: 2129816300

Be so good they cant ignore you. Cropped shot of a group of unidentifiable businesspeople standing in line while waiting to be interviewed.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7215 × 4089 pixels • 24.1 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 567 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 284 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A