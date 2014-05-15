Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BATALHA-APRIL 10:President of the Portuguese Republic,Cavaco Silva,participated the Commemoration Day of Fighting-92 th Anniversary of the Battle of La Lys in April 10,2010 in Batalha,in Portugal
Photo Formats
4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.