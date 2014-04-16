Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BATALHA - OCTOBER 29: Mercedes SLS AMG participant event of the EXPOAUTO - EXPOAUTO - Outdoor Cars, accessories and equipment, workshop on October 29, 2010 in Batalha in Portugal
Photo Formats
4152 × 2808 pixels • 13.8 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 676 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.