BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 2021: "IL Bacio" (The Kiss) by Severino Morli is the statue donated to the city of Bassano and represents the kiss between an Alpine and his Beloved woman.
36061 Bassano del Grappa, Province of Vicenza, Italy
