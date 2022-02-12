Images

Image
Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Bari Vecchia Cathedral (historic part of the city), seen from the stone gate, police car on patrol during the covid-19 pandemic
592961867

Item ID: 2126955662

Important information

Formats

  • 4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CinemaPhoto

CinemaPhoto