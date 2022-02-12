Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, A narrow street in Bari Vecchia (historic part of the city), a fishmonger serving shopping in a bag to a woman on the balcony during covid-19 pandemic
Formats
4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG