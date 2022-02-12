Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Fragments of the defensive walls of the castle in Bari (Castle of Prince Frederick II of Swabia),
Bari, Puglia, Italy, February 12, 2020: Central Renaissance courtyard of the Norman-Swabian castle, entrance to the Gypsum Museum and an ancient well in the center of the courtyard.
old mediterranean buildingп
Palacio de Jabalquinto. Baeza. Jaen province, Andalusia. Spain.
Trequanda, Siena, Tuscany, Italy, old typical village. Street
Spoleto, Umbria, Italy - 11 September 2019: Church of Sant'Eufemia from the courtyard of the Archbishop's Palace
Architecure of San Marino.
Typical white houses in Apulia region - Italy

See more

349199948

See more

349199948

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127343841

Item ID: 2127343841

Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Fragments of the defensive walls of the castle in Bari (Castle of Prince Frederick II of Swabia),

Important information

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CinemaPhoto

CinemaPhoto