Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Fragment of the facade of the cathedral (Basilica of St. Nicholas in Bari) in the old town of Bari Vecchia, sunny day, stoned gate
Formats
4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG