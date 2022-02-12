Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Fragment of the facade of the cathedral (Basilica of St. Nicholas in Bari) in the old town of Bari Vecchia, sunny day, stoned gate
San Gimignano is a small walled medieval hill town in the province of Siena, Tuscany, Italy. Known as the Town of Fine Towers, San Gimignano is famous for its medieval architecture,
Church of St. John the Baptist, Ein Karem, Jerusalem
Italy, St. Nicholas Basilica, walking tourists
VENICE, ITALY - MAY 27 2016: The Church of the Abbey of Misericordia (abbazia de la Misericordia )in Venice, ancient deconsecrated church
Perpignan, Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Partially destroyed brick wall with windows ancient buildings
Old medieval stone wall fortress citadel

See more

1437600014

See more

1437600014

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127343952

Item ID: 2127343952

Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Fragment of the facade of the cathedral (Basilica of St. Nicholas in Bari) in the old town of Bari Vecchia, sunny day, stoned gate

Important information

Formats

  • 4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

CinemaPhoto

CinemaPhoto