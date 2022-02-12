Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bari, Italy, 12 of February 2022, Backyard, houses with balconies, drying clothes, scooters on a stone street, Bari Vecchia (historic part of town)
Formats
4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG