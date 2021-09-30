Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089157596
Bare tree of unusual shape against the background of snow covered pond in the park.
Russia
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbarebare treebeautifulblackbranchdarkdesignenvironmenteveningfogforestforest texturefrostfrost texturefrost treeicelandscapelow temperaturelowlandmaplenaturalnatureoldoutdoorparkplantpondriverseasonsevere coldsilhouetteskysnowsnow on the groundsnow on treessnowysuburbtexturetreetreestrunktwisted treevalleywhitewildwinterwinter scenewood
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
