Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090239534
Bare tree in the garden, decorated with colorful Christmas ornaments. Selective focus.
J
By Jelena990
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventbackgroundballbarebaublebeautifulbokehbranchbrightcelebratecelebrationchristmasdecemberdeciduousdecordecoratingdecorationdecorativefestivegardenglowgoldgoldenhangingholidaymerrynatureobjectornamentoutdooroutsideparkplantretroseasonseasonalselective focusshallow depth of fieldshinysilverstill lifetraditiontraditionaltransparenttreevintagewhitewinterxmasyard
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist