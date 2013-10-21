Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BARCELONA-APRIL 11: Assunsao(L) of At. Madrid with Callejon(R) of Espanyol during a Spanish League match between Espanyol and At. Madrid at the Estadi Cornella on April 11, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain
Photo Formats
2700 × 2064 pixels • 9 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 764 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 382 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG