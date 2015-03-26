Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: La Sagrada Familia - the impressive cathedral designed by Gaudi, which is being build since 1882 and is not finished yet September 13, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Formats
3381 × 5072 pixels • 11.3 × 16.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG