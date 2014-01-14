Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 1: Paraguayan goalkeeper Justo Villar of Valladolid in action during a match against Espanyol at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat on November 1, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

40104001

Stock Photo ID: 40104001

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 1: Paraguayan goalkeeper Justo Villar of Valladolid in action during a match against Espanyol at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat on November 1, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2015 × 2312 pixels • 6.7 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 872 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 436 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Maxisport

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.