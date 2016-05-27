Images

Barcelona, Spain - May 27, 2016: aerial view of Barcelona churches, La Cathedral de la Santa Cruz y Santa Eulalia, residence of the Archbishop and the main cathedral of Barcelona, and Sagrada Familia
Panoramic view of Barcelona from Tibidabo, Spain
Beautiful Architecture and building around tokyo city with tokyo tower in japan with blue sky and white cloud
Turin, Piemonte / Italy - December 13, 2018: Skyline
Istanbul, Turkey - January 5 2020 : Beautiful view of Istanbul strait from air with curvy shores. Hills of Istanbul, sea and several mosques near the seaside are visible. Istanbul panorama.
MARSEILLE - APRIL 11 : Panorama view of cityscape viewpoint of Marseille, from Notre-Dame de la Guard catholic church, under clear blue sky in France, on April 11, 2017.
Aerial view on Lviv from drone
View from the top Dalsnuten in Stavanger, Norway.

1035686575

Barcelona, Spain - May 27, 2016: aerial view of Barcelona churches, La Cathedral de la Santa Cruz y Santa Eulalia, residence of the Archbishop and the main cathedral of Barcelona, and Sagrada Familia

Important information

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei