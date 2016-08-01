Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 20: Spanish olympic medalist Gemma Mengual swims a solo exercise during the Espana Sincro meeting in Barcelona Picornell Swimpool, June 14, 2007 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Formats
2940 × 1926 pixels • 9.8 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 655 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG