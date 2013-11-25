Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 30: Lukasz Nowak of Poland competes on the Men 50km walk during the 20th European Athletics Championships at the Ciutadella Park on July 30, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain
Photo Formats
2160 × 3152 pixels • 7.2 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
685 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
343 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.