Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JULY 29: Verena Sailer of Germany competes on the Women 100m during the 20th European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium on July 29, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain
Photo Formats
2418 × 2904 pixels • 8.1 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.