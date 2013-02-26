Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 157304627
BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEB 2: Santa Maria del Mar is an church in the Ribera district of Barcelona, built between 1329 and 1383, as an outstanding example of Catalan Gothic, on Febrary 2, 2013. Barcelona
Photo Formats
4822 × 4995 pixels • 16.1 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
965 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
483 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG