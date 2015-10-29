Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 14: La Sagrada Familia - the impressive cathedral designed by Gaudi, which is being build since 19 March 1882 and is not finished yet December 14, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Formats
4300 × 2867 pixels • 14.3 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG