Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 13: Diagonal ZeroZero Tower in Barcelona, Spain on August 13, 2012. Designed by EMBA. It's the new headquarters for the Spanish company Telefonica SA .
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

122701087

Stock Photo ID: 122701087

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 13: Diagonal ZeroZero Tower in Barcelona, Spain on August 13, 2012. Designed by EMBA. It's the new headquarters for the Spanish company Telefonica SA .

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 4500 pixels • 10 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

VladyslaV Travel photo

VladyslaV Travel photo