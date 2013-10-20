Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 122701087
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 13: Diagonal ZeroZero Tower in Barcelona, Spain on August 13, 2012. Designed by EMBA. It's the new headquarters for the Spanish company Telefonica SA .
Photo Formats
3000 × 4500 pixels • 10 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG