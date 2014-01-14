Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUG. 23: Futbol Club Barcelona player Toure Yaya during Spanish Supercup match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao at the New Camp Stadium in Barcelona on August 23, 2009.
Photo Formats
1812 × 2592 pixels • 6 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
699 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
350 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.