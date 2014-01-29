Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUG. 23: Barcelona's Carles Puyol holds up the spanish Super cup after the match between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao at the New Camp Stadium in Barcelona on August 23, 2009.
Photo Formats
2408 × 3416 pixels • 8 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
705 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
353 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG