Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BARCELONA - SEPT, 29: Barcelona Bus Turistic. Audioguide sistem in 10 languages. 44 stops and 3 tourist routes with just 1 ticket. Event September 29, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain, Catalonia
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

62107153

Stock Photo ID: 62107153

BARCELONA - SEPT, 29: Barcelona Bus Turistic. Audioguide sistem in 10 languages. 44 stops and 3 tourist routes with just 1 ticket. Event September 29, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain, Catalonia

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2300 × 1818 pixels • 7.7 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 790 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 395 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Miguel Zagran

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.