Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA - SEPT, 29: Barcelona Bus Turistic. Audioguide sistem in 10 languages. 44 stops and 3 tourist routes with just 1 ticket. Event September 29, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain, Catalonia
Photo Formats
2300 × 1818 pixels • 7.7 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 790 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 395 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.