Image
BARCELONA - SEPT. 12: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid in action during a Spanish League match against RCD Espanyol at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat on September 12, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain
Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

36992920

Stock Photo ID: 36992920

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1936 × 2456 pixels • 6.5 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 788 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 394 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Maxisport