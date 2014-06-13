Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BARCELONA - SEPT. 12: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid in action during a Spanish League match against RCD Espanyol at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat on September 12, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain
Photo Formats
1936 × 2456 pixels • 6.5 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
788 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
394 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG