Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BARCELONA - OCTOBER 25: Argentinian Goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo of Zaragoza during Spanish league match, Barcelona vs Zaragoza at the New Camp Stadium on October 25, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

39621550

Stock Photo ID: 39621550

BARCELONA - OCTOBER 25: Argentinian Goalkeeper Juan Pablo Carrizo of Zaragoza during Spanish league match, Barcelona vs Zaragoza at the New Camp Stadium on October 25, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2384 × 2616 pixels • 7.9 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 911 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 456 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Maxisport